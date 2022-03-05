National Bankshares Cuts BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target to C$124.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$128.00 to C$124.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 49.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DOO. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$127.00 price target on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BRP has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$135.20.

Shares of DOO stock opened at C$83.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$100.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$107.52. The firm has a market cap of C$6.81 billion and a PE ratio of 8.48. BRP has a 12 month low of C$82.47 and a 12 month high of C$129.98.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported C$1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.18 by C$0.30. The business had revenue of C$1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.70 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that BRP will post 10.3652237 EPS for the current year.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

