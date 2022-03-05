National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

National CineMedia has decreased its dividend by 33.5% over the last three years. National CineMedia has a payout ratio of 76.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect National CineMedia to earn $0.06 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 333.3%.

Shares of National CineMedia stock opened at $2.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.01. National CineMedia has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $6.11.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. National CineMedia’s quarterly revenue was up 304.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that National CineMedia will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other National CineMedia news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 15,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $44,790.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCMI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 11,156.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 275,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 273,337 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 263,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 11,975 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 363.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 426,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 16,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NCMI. B. Riley reduced their price objective on National CineMedia from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.63.

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

