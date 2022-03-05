Neblio Price Hits $0.40 on Major Exchanges (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. During the last seven days, Neblio has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001021 BTC on major exchanges. Neblio has a market capitalization of $7.44 million and $133,254.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00046988 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00015080 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004777 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Neblio Profile

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,009,424 coins and its circulating supply is 18,743,064 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Buying and Selling Neblio

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

