Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on Global Tech Industries Group (TSE:GTII)

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Global Tech Industries Group (TSE:GTII – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$33.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$74.00 price target on shares of Global Tech Industries Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Global Tech Industries Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating and a C$65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Global Tech Industries Group in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

