Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Receives $113.33 Average PT from Analysts

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.88.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NBIX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $88.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.76. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $71.88 and a fifty-two week high of $108.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.72 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $196,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kyle Gano sold 28,266 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $2,416,743.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,158 shares of company stock worth $4,720,091. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,986,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,871,000 after acquiring an additional 34,237 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,180,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,888,000 after acquiring an additional 176,500 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 52.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,885,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,241,000 after acquiring an additional 652,772 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,423,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,253,000 after buying an additional 67,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,377,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,360,000 after buying an additional 235,530 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

