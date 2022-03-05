New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes $587,000 Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 8.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 52,573,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232,223 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,023,000 after purchasing an additional 301,445 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,219,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,971,000 after purchasing an additional 350,578 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 13.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,788,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 10.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,905,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RTX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.58.

Shares of RTX opened at $99.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $73.10 and a one year high of $104.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.36.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $672,744.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

