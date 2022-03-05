New Hope Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) Short Interest Update

New Hope Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:NHPEF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,125,500 shares, an increase of 109.3% from the January 31st total of 1,971,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,330.8 days.

OTCMKTS NHPEF opened at $2.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.64. New Hope has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $2.18.

New Hope Corp. Ltd. engages in the exploration of coal. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining in Queensland, Coal Mining in New South Wales, and Other. The Coal Mining in Queensland segment includes mining related exploration, development, production, processing, transportation, port operations, and marketing.

