New Mountain Finance Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share (NASDAQ:NMFC)

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of New Mountain Finance in a report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now forecasts that the company will earn $1.20 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.21. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for New Mountain Finance’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NMFC. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NMFC opened at $13.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. New Mountain Finance has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $14.11.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.07). New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 79.48% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMFC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,510,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,973,000. Ares Management LLC boosted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 609,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,111,000 after purchasing an additional 260,084 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 378,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 189,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,371,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,061,000 after purchasing an additional 172,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.77%. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a business development company that specializes in investments in middle market companies and debt securities. The company invests in various industries that includes software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, and more.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.