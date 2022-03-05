New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Stake Reduced by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 606,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 79,104 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $6,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NRZ. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 368.5% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 121.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the third quarter worth $58,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the second quarter worth $67,000. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of New Residential Investment stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.89. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $11.81.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NRZ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, New Residential Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

