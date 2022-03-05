Newmark Security (LON:NWT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Newmark Security plc (LON:NWT – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 30 ($0.40). Newmark Security shares last traded at GBX 30 ($0.40), with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 35.74. The firm has a market cap of £2.81 million and a PE ratio of -7.50.
About Newmark Security (LON:NWT)
