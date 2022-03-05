News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a decline of 35.0% from the January 31st total of 2,660,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 638,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

News stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.35. 585,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,288. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.60. News has a 1 year low of $20.78 and a 1 year high of $26.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. News’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 1,000,000 shares of News stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $21,790,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 13.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in News by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,939,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,128,000 after purchasing an additional 401,466 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in News by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,623,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,033,000 after buying an additional 142,899 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in News by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,630,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,184,000 after buying an additional 171,015 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of News by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,506,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,312,000 after purchasing an additional 175,493 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of News by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 2,090,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,047,000 after purchasing an additional 184,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.48% of the company’s stock.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

