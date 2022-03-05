Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Newtek Capital, Inc. resulted from the combination of the businesses previously owned by BJB Holdings, Inc. and REXX Environmental Corporation and is operating as a holding company for a network of partner companies in a collaborative and coordinated effort to develop successful businesses in a number of existing as well as emerging, technological business lines. “

Shares of Newtek Business Services stock opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $608.77 million, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Newtek Business Services has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $38.78.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 99.71% and a return on equity of 21.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Newtek Business Services will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.63%. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $536,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Newtek Business Services by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Newtek Business Services by 1,542.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 309,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,555,000 after buying an additional 290,778 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,792,000. 24.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newtek Business Services Company Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

