NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Shares Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 384,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $5,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 107.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 229,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after buying an additional 118,956 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 12,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 828.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 373,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 333,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

NXGN opened at $19.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.67. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $20.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,984.98, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.19.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $149.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. NextGen Healthcare’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Srinivas S. Velamoor purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.23 per share, for a total transaction of $48,690.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donna Cullen Greene sold 63,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $1,275,681.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NXGN shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink raised NextGen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services that empower ambulatory healthcare practices to manage the risk and complexity of delivering care in the rapidly evolving U.S. healthcare system. Its portfolio includes tightly integrated solutions that deliver on ambulatory healthcare imperatives including population health, care management, patient outreach, telemedicine, and nationwide clinical information exchange.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.