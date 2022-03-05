NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) Short Interest Update

NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,200 shares, a growth of 78.4% from the January 31st total of 73,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

NSRCF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,330. The company has a market cap of $322.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.60. NextSource Materials has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $3.85.

NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on NextSource Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

NextSource Materials, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources. Through its foreign subsidiaries, it focuses in the operation of Molo Graphite Project in Madagascar. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

