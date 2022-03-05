NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.46) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:NGM)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler analyst S. Malekar forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 157.90% and a negative return on equity of 34.43%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

Shares of NASDAQ NGM opened at $14.89 on Thursday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $32.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,297,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,904 shares during the period. StepStone Group LP bought a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $33,072,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 351.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 534,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,463,000 after purchasing an additional 415,907 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,780,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,250,000 after purchasing an additional 335,959 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1,398.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 208,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 194,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $273,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 45.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

