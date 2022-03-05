Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Nielsen from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Nielsen from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Nielsen from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nielsen from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.89.

Shares of NLSN opened at $16.90 on Tuesday. Nielsen has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $28.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.15 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Nielsen will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Nielsen declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 16% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is 11.01%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 3.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 1.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 0.5% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 170,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 10.5% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

