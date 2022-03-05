Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Short Interest Update

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,500 shares, an increase of 60.1% from the January 31st total of 81,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 659,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:NTDOY opened at $63.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.82. Nintendo has a 1-year low of $52.95 and a 1-year high of $78.89. The firm has a market cap of $65.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.51.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.41. Nintendo had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nintendo will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nintendo during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nintendo by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Nintendo by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 12,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Nintendo by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in Nintendo by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nintendo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nintendo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Macquarie cut shares of Nintendo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Nomura began coverage on shares of Nintendo in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27,525.00.

About Nintendo

Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump card and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, and others; as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machine.

