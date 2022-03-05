Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Short Interest Update

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a decrease of 39.2% from the January 31st total of 73,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 148,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NSANY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Nissan Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nissan Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nissan Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nissan Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of NSANY stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.62. The company had a trading volume of 198,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,079. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Nissan Motor has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $11.80. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.13.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. Nissan Motor had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $20.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.98 billion. Analysts forecast that Nissan Motor will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Nissan Motor Company Profile

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products and marine equipment. It operates through the Automobile and Sales segments. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles, forklift, marine equipment, and related parts. The Sales segment handles sales finance and leasing business to support the sales activity of automobile business.

