Nord Finance (NORD) Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 5th. Nord Finance has a total market capitalization of $4.26 million and $1.03 million worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nord Finance has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. One Nord Finance coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nord Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00043458 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,636.85 or 0.06754041 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,087.50 or 1.00118819 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00044618 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00048406 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Nord Finance Profile

Nord Finance’s launch date was January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 9,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,263,817 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Nord Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nord Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nord Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nord Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nord Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nord Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.