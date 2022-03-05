Nord Finance (NORD) Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. In the last seven days, Nord Finance has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. Nord Finance has a market cap of $4.26 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nord Finance coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00043458 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,636.85 or 0.06754041 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,087.50 or 1.00118819 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00044618 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00048406 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Nord Finance Profile

Nord Finance’s genesis date was January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 9,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,263,817 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Buying and Selling Nord Finance

