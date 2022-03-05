Norman M. Osumi Sells 1,799 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Stock

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) CAO Norman M. Osumi sold 1,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $42,312.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN opened at $22.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.67. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $68.82.

Get LivePerson alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on LPSN. Zacks Investment Research raised LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital downgraded LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on LivePerson from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on LivePerson from $55.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley cut LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of LivePerson by 31.3% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 249.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 162.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period.

About LivePerson (Get Rating)

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.