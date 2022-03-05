Norman M. Osumi Sells 1,799 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Stock

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) CAO Norman M. Osumi sold 1,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $42,312.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ LPSN opened at $22.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.67. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $68.82.
Several research firms recently commented on LPSN. Zacks Investment Research raised LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital downgraded LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on LivePerson from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on LivePerson from $55.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley cut LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.
About LivePerson (Get Rating)
LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.
