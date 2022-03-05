NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.20-3.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWE traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.80. 439,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,655. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.06 and its 200-day moving average is $58.50. NorthWestern has a one year low of $53.66 and a one year high of $70.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.02). NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NorthWestern will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is 68.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NWE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NorthWestern from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays downgraded NorthWestern from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded NorthWestern from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Siebert Williams Shank reduced their price objective on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.43.

In other NorthWestern news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $161,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $142,106.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,130 shares of company stock valued at $642,161 over the last 90 days. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NorthWestern during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in NorthWestern by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NorthWestern by 1,414.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 25,312 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in NorthWestern by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 12,271 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in NorthWestern by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

