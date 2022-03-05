Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF) Short Interest Up 120.7% in February

Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,600 shares, an increase of 120.7% from the January 31st total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NRYYF opened at $24.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.25. Norway Royal Salmon AS has a 1-year low of $22.40 and a 1-year high of $26.80.

Norway Royal Salmon AS Company Profile

Norway Royal Salmon ASA produces, harvests, sells, and markets smolt and salmon products in Norway. The company offers fresh and frozen fish, round fish, fillet, portions, and smoked and marinated products. It also exports its products to 52 countries. Norway Royal Salmon ASA was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Trondheim, Norway.

