Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Short Interest Up 139.8% in February

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,600 shares, an increase of 139.8% from the January 31st total of 75,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.
Shares of Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.80. 36,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,692. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.18. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $8.22.
Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)
