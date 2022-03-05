Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NWFL opened at $27.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $227.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.46. Norwood Financial has a 12-month low of $24.41 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.59.

Get Norwood Financial alerts:

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 31.38%. The business had revenue of $18.52 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Norwood Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Norwood Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Norwood Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,146,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Norwood Financial by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 99,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 10,844 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwood Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,323,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

Norwood Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers financial services and traditional banking to individual, business and government customers. It offers debit cards, savings accounts, personal loans, credit card, business lending, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, PA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Norwood Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwood Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.