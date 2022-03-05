Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.050-$4.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.66 billion-$2.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.69 billion.Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.650-$0.750 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NUS traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.13. The company had a trading volume of 361,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,479. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.23. Nu Skin Enterprises has a one year low of $39.40 and a one year high of $62.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $673.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.93 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.04%.

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total value of $53,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $1,288,770. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUS. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $455,000. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 15,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises (Get Rating)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.