Nuveen Dow 30sm Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSEARCA:DIAX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Nuveen Dow 30sm Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSEARCA:DIAX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2867 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen Dow 30sm Dynamic Overwrite Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

DIAX stock opened at $16.29 on Friday. Nuveen Dow 30sm Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.16 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIAX. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Nuveen Dow 30sm Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 16,372 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Nuveen Dow 30sm Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 298,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,302,000 after buying an additional 10,468 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Dow 30sm Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Nuveen Dow 30sm Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a mutual fund closed-end investment trust. It intends to seek a total return with less volatility than the Dow Jones industrial average. The company was founded on April 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

