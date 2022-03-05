Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend by 1.1% over the last three years.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $14.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.78. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $15.77.
About Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
