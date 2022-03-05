Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend by 1.1% over the last three years.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $14.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.78. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $15.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 281,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after buying an additional 13,405 shares during the period.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

