Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.53% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Nuwellis Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow(R) System for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis Inc., formerly known as CHF Solutions, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. “

Separately, Maxim Group cut their price target on Nuwellis from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of Nuwellis stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average is $2.03. Nuwellis has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $8.41.

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07. Nuwellis had a negative return on equity of 71.35% and a negative net margin of 219.99%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.13) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nuwellis will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUWE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nuwellis in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuwellis in the second quarter valued at about $943,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuwellis in the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuwellis in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuwellis in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuwellis, Inc operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment.

