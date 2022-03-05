Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.53% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Nuwellis Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow(R) System for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis Inc., formerly known as CHF Solutions, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. “

Separately, Maxim Group lowered their target price on Nuwellis from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ:NUWE opened at $0.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.03. The company has a market cap of $9.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.89. Nuwellis has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $8.41.

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07. Nuwellis had a negative return on equity of 71.35% and a negative net margin of 219.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.13) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Nuwellis will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUWE. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuwellis during the third quarter worth approximately $1,671,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nuwellis during the second quarter worth approximately $943,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Nuwellis during the third quarter worth approximately $464,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Nuwellis by 223.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 177,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 122,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuwellis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuwellis, Inc operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment.

