Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical stock opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $168.99 million, a PE ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.67. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $2.87.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 447.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 170,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 139,100 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 1,834.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 306,652 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 15.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 21.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,086 shares during the last quarter. 1.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development on products for the aging population. Its products include NicAlert and TobacAlert, and the NX-1207 for the treatment of low-grade localized prostate cancer. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Europe.

