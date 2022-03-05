OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Position Reduced by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its position in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) by 69.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,959 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 76,334 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OFG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 103,475.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 16,556 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $441,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 19,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

In other OFG Bancorp news, Director Jorge Colon acquired 1,204 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.40 per share, with a total value of $32,989.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julian Inclan acquired 6,000 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $161,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OFG opened at $26.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.10. OFG Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.43 and a 52 week high of $30.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.96.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OFG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on OFG Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Hovde Group began coverage on OFG Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 22nd.

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

