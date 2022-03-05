OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) Increases Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is an increase from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

OFS Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 12.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ OFS opened at $10.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.27 million, a PE ratio of 2.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.82. OFS Capital has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $11.49.

OFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of OFS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of OFS Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OFS Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 110.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 14,662 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 7.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 452,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 32,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

OFS Capital Corporation, formerly OFS Capital, LLC (OFS Capital), is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments.

