OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered OFS Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OFS Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

Shares of OFS opened at $10.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $146.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day moving average of $10.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. OFS Capital has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $11.49.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in OFS Capital by 301.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in OFS Capital by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in OFS Capital during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in OFS Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in OFS Capital by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 19,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

OFS Capital Corporation, formerly OFS Capital, LLC (OFS Capital), is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments.

