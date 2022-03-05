OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Short Interest Up 100.0% in February

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCCI. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in OFS Credit by 3,551.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in OFS Credit by 10.0% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in OFS Credit by 53.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 37,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 12,919 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OFS Credit by 25.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 10,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OFS Credit by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 15,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OFS Credit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

OCCI traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.03. 56,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.61 million, a P/E ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.01 and a 200 day moving average of $13.30. OFS Credit has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $17.63.

OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.67 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OFS Credit will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. OFS Credit’s payout ratio is 49.77%.

OFS Credit Company Profile (Get Rating)

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

