Oikos Trading 69% Higher This Week (OKS)

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded 45.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. Over the last seven days, Oikos has traded 69% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Oikos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oikos has a total market capitalization of $843,474.72 and approximately $78,353.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00042729 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,604.80 or 0.06662093 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,003.50 or 0.99756109 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00044245 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00047759 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002903 BTC.

About Oikos

Oikos’ launch date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 197,745,248 coins and its circulating supply is 187,610,538 coins. Oikos’ official website is oikos.cash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Oikos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oikos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oikos using one of the exchanges listed above.

