OKCash Hits Market Cap of $1.13 Million (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 51.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. OKCash has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and $16,429.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OKCash has traded 79.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OKCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0134 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,441.57 or 1.00001868 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00079021 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00022331 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001981 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00014470 BTC.

OKCash Profile

OK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 84,473,105 coins. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OKCash is okcash.co . OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

Buying and Selling OKCash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

