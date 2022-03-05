Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Given New $225.00 Price Target at Wolfe Research

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from $260.00 to $225.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Okta from $320.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities raised Okta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Okta from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Okta from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Okta from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.00.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $158.41 on Thursday. Okta has a one year low of $152.51 and a one year high of $287.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.85 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Okta will post -4.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total transaction of $4,043,348.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $718,377.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,186 shares of company stock worth $6,369,103. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 10.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 19.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 17.4% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 4.0% in the third quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 3.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

