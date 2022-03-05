Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-1.270-$-1.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.78 billion-$1.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.75 billion.Okta also updated its FY23 guidance to ($1.27)-($1.24) EPS.

Shares of OKTA traded down $9.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $158.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,694,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,575. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.85 and a beta of 1.06. Okta has a 1-year low of $152.51 and a 1-year high of $287.44.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Okta will post -4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Okta from $295.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Okta from $302.00 to $273.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised Okta from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Okta from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised Okta from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $248.00.

In other Okta news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $361,015.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $1,033,406.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,186 shares of company stock valued at $6,369,103. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

