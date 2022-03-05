Old Port Advisors Buys New Position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Old Port Advisors bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 16,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $5.60 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Helix Energy Solutions Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.95.

HLX stock opened at $4.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.27 million, a PE ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 2.94. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $6.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

