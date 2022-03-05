Old Port Advisors Invests $231,000 in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Old Port Advisors purchased a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 849 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 4.5% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 645 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 11.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 0.4% in the third quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 8,787 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of Stryker by 4.8% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 73.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYK opened at $267.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $259.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.42. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $227.84 and a 52 week high of $281.16. The stock has a market cap of $100.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.36%.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.00.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

