On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 406.67 ($5.46).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OTB shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.35) target price on shares of On the Beach Group in a report on Monday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.71) target price on shares of On the Beach Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.29) target price on shares of On the Beach Group in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of OTB stock traded down GBX 8.50 ($0.11) on Friday, hitting GBX 220 ($2.95). 509,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.18. On the Beach Group has a 12 month low of GBX 198.40 ($2.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 517 ($6.94). The stock has a market cap of £364.94 million and a P/E ratio of -11.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 283.91 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 301.82.

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, Classic, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

