Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Leede Jones Gab

Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reaffirmed by Leede Jones Gab in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
Shares of ONC stock opened at C$1.92 on Friday. Oncolytics Biotech has a twelve month low of C$1.59 and a twelve month high of C$6.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$105.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.36. The company has a current ratio of 19.05, a quick ratio of 17.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.
Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)
