Ontex Group NV (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) Short Interest Down 38.7% in February

Ontex Group NV (OTCMKTS:ONXXF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 280,600 shares, a decrease of 38.7% from the January 31st total of 457,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,806.0 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Ontex Group from €12.00 ($13.48) to €11.50 ($12.92) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ontex Group from €7.50 ($8.43) to €6.00 ($6.74) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Shares of ONXXF traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.17. 385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,428. Ontex Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.67 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.72.

Ontex Group NV is an international personal hygiene group. It offers products for baby care, feminine care and adult care and is the partner of choice for consumers, retailers and institutional and private healthcare providers. Ontex’s commercial activities are organized in three Divisions: Europe, which is predominantly focused on providing retailers with their own brands; Americas, Middle East Africa and Asia (AMEAA), which is predominantly focused on local Ontex brands; and Healthcare which focuses on Ontex adult incontinence brands in institutional channels.

