Oppenheimer Comments on Bionano Genomics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2022

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bionano Genomics in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.33). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Bionano Genomics’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 390.68% and a negative return on equity of 22.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

BNGO has been the subject of several other reports. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Bionano Genomics stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $552.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.91. Bionano Genomics has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $9.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNGO. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 6,619.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,516,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404,239 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,164,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 654.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,667,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,774 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,991,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 704.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 918,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 804,180 shares in the last quarter. 25.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

