Oppenheimer Comments on SoFi Technologies, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.08). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SoFi Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $279.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.47 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.85) earnings per share.

SOFI has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.86.

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 17.58, a quick ratio of 17.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.80. SoFi Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $24.95.

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $149,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,180,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 227,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 119,409 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,329,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,982,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 100,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 56,662 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

