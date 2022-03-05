Opsens (CVE:OPS) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.39

Shares of Opsens Inc. (CVE:OPS – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.39 and traded as low as C$1.35. Opsens shares last traded at C$1.39, with a volume of 24,700 shares.

OPS has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Opsens and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Opsens from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st.

Get Opsens alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.39.

In other news, Senior Officer Robin Villeneuve sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.06, for a total transaction of C$103,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$61,800.

About Opsens (CVE:OPS)

Opsens Inc provides fiber optic sensing technology. The Company operates through two segments: Medical and Industrial. In Medical segment, the Company focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) in interventional cardiology. In Industrial segment, it develops, manufactures and installs fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications, such as the monitoring of oil wells and other industrial applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Opsens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opsens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.