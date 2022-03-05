Opsens (CVE:OPS) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.39

Shares of Opsens Inc. (CVE:OPS – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.39 and traded as low as C$1.35. Opsens shares last traded at C$1.39, with a volume of 24,700 shares.
OPS has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Opsens and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Opsens from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.39.
About Opsens (CVE:OPS)
Opsens Inc provides fiber optic sensing technology. The Company operates through two segments: Medical and Industrial. In Medical segment, the Company focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) in interventional cardiology. In Industrial segment, it develops, manufactures and installs fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications, such as the monitoring of oil wells and other industrial applications.
