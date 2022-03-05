Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Holdings Cut by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) by 69.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,893 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 812,277 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Orange were worth $3,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Orange during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Orange during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in Orange during the third quarter valued at about $109,000. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Orange during the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Orange during the third quarter valued at about $119,000. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Orange from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Orange from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Argus lowered Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of Orange stock opened at $11.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Orange S.A. has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $13.09.

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

