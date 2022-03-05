Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHF) Stock Price Up 0%

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF – Get Rating) traded up 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.65 and last traded at $2.65. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 13,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average of $2.55.

Get Orbia Advance alerts:

Orbia Advance Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MXCHF)

Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and sale of petrochemical products. It operates through the following segments: Vinyl, Fluor and Fluent. The Vinyl segment offers treatment and purifies water. The Fluor segment operates through three segments: Fluoride Process, Hydrofluoric Acid and Aluminium Fluoride Process and Refrigerant Gas Process.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orbia Advance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbia Advance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.