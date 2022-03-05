Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Origin Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company which provides services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net-worth individuals and retail clients. The Company offers banking products and services such as savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking, and e-statements. Origin Bancorp Inc. is based Louisiana, United States. “

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Origin Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ OBNK opened at $43.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.85 and a 200 day moving average of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Origin Bancorp has a one year low of $37.73 and a one year high of $47.58.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.24. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 35.72% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $70.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Origin Bancorp will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Origin Bancorp by 68.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. 54.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Origin Bancorp (Get Rating)

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Origin Bancorp (OBNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.